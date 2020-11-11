Eagle County Paramedic Services selected as one of Outside’s Best Places to Work for 2020

On Nov. 3, Outside magazine released its list of 50 Top Places to Work 2020. Edwards-based Eagle County Paramedic Services ranked No. 35 on this list of companies from around the country; it was also the only health care provider on the list.

“We’re honored to be included on this list of companies that create great workplaces for employees,” said Amy Gnojek, CEO and CFO of Eagle County Paramedic Services, in release. “Our mission is to provide skilled, professional and compassionate health care to our community; we can’t do that without our incredible team of EMS professionals and support staff. They’re what truly make ECPS a great place to work.”

Each year, Outside recognizes the top 50 companies from across the United States. To make the list, companies from across the country provide a large amount of background information about workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. There’s also a rigorous employee survey process to measure personal experience.

The winning companies are those that value productivity in combination with an active, eco-conscious lifestyle for a fulfilling experience inside and outside the workplace. This is Outside’s 13th year listing the Best Places to Work.

“ECPS employees not only care about their job but also about their coworkers, which makes it a special place to work. I also love getting off my shift and going hiking, fly-fishing, skiing, etc. It’s a really active place to work filled with active people,” said one employee in response to “what makes it great” on the ECPS entry.

The only health care provider named to the list this year, Eagle County Paramedic Services operates from five stations located from Gypsum to Vail with as many as 13 ambulances providing 24-7, 365-day coverage. Last year, ECPS answered 5,900 calls from Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon. ECPS treats and transports people having medical emergencies, conducts community health services to underserved people in Eagle County and also conducts education and training programs.