Eagle County Paramedic Services to host two open houses

During these open houses, the community will have the opportunity to meet paramedics and EMTs and learn more about the services that EC Paramedics offer including Community Paramedics, Search and Rescue, Wildland Fire EMS, community health navigators and more.

Special to the Daily

You may see them on the highway or parked at a home or the hospital; most people won’t get the chance to meet the men and women of Eagle County Paramedic Services unless they’re called to your emergency. On Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Edwards Station (1055 Edwards Village Blvd) and on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Gypsum Station (785 Red Table Drive), Eagle County Paramedic Services is hosting open houses from 4-7 p.m. so the public can meet the EMTs and Paramedics that take care of Eagle County and learn more about the services we provide. These open houses are free and open to the public.

“We truly enjoy hosting these open houses each year because it gives us the opportunity to meet our neighbors,” said Amy Gnojek, CEO and CFO at Eagle County Paramedic Services. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to share information about all of the various services that we provide to the community. We look forward to seeing everyone at one or both of these open houses.”

During these open houses, the community will have the opportunity to meet paramedics and EMTs and learn more about the services that EC Paramedics offer including Community Paramedics, Search and Rescue, Wildland Fire EMS, community health navigators and more. There will also be an opportunity to receive career information and learn about upcoming job opportunities. Pizza will be served and a bounce house, dunk tank and other activities will be offered to enjoy with family and friends. Though some activities will take place outside, attendees will be asked to wear a mask while indoors.