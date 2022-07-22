Eagle County Pasture and Grazing School returns in second year

The Eagle County Pasture and Grazing School will cover a number of topics from plant and weed identification to drought management, soil health and more.

Denyse Schrenker/Courtesy Photo

Eagle County — through the local Colorado State University extension program — is offering local landowners an opportunity to learn how to be good land stewards in the second year of its pasture and grazing school in August.

“We’ve seen a fair amount of people moving to Eagle County — or who moved from places where they maybe didn’t have any land — that now have smaller acreages,” said Denyse Schrenker, the horticulture and small acreage management extension agent at the Eagle extension office.

Schrenker added that through the pandemic and recent years, she’s noticed more individuals showing interest in growing food or raising animals, especially in a non-commercial or small-scale capacity.

“Some of it is just people wanting to grow their own food from a resiliency standpoint and then also from the pandemic perspective, people were just looking for things to do and it would be part of that as well, as well as just wanting to be more connected to their food system and to their food,” she said.

Regardless, the Colorado State University extension office in Eagle saw an opportunity and need for education of not only new landowners but also existing ones that wanted new tools for better managing their land.

“And so there’s just a lot of first-time land owners and people looking for resources on how to best care for their small acreage properties and a lot of interest also in adding grazing animals to their land,” Schrenker said.

The six-week course kicks off on Aug. 2 and runs through Sept. 6 and will cover a range of topics and skills that are essential to keeping pastures healthy and producing for animals.

The topics include: grass and pasture plant identification; soil health, which Schrenker said is critical as 80% of plant problems come from soil issues; weed and pest identification, including knowledge around noxious weeds and toxic plants to livestock; drought planning and management, specifically how it relates to grazing; and finally, a rancher panel.

The six-week course will end with the panel, which Schrenker said will give participants a chance to connect with local ranchers, ask questions and learn about valuable local resources. The entire course is designed to be interactive, Schrenker said.

Many of the course topics center on how to be a good steward of the land as well as how to engage in sustainable land practices — something that Schrenker said she has seen landowners push toward in recent years.

“I’ve seen definitely a big push here — among all land owners, small and big alike — but with a lot of the new landowners, it’s important to them that they are managing their land sustainably and are engaging in practices that are healthy for the ecosystem,” she said.

The office hosted its inaugural session of the course last year with great success, which prompted Schrenker to bring it back this August. The office is currently looking for between 10 and 20 participants to join the course.

“Last year, our participants ranged from having owned the land for a long time, been on the land for a long time, and just wanted some more information on how to manage it better. Some had just moved onto it and are looking for help and learning how to manage property or manage pastureland range land,” Schrenker said.

“Something that I didn’t anticipate was the connections people also made with their classmates. Classes were informal and you could ask a lot of questions and have a lot of discussions. The discussions that would take place among the participants was really neat to see and some of them have stayed in touch after still. That was a really neat and unexpected outcome,” she added.

For more information, contact Schrenker at denyse.schrenker@eaglecounty.us or (970) 328-8633.

If you go… What: Eagle County Pasture and Grazing School When: Every Tuesday from Aug. 2 to Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Eagle County Road & Bridge (3289 Cooley Mesa Road, Gypsum) Cost: $40 to attend all six classes or $10 per class, with a strong recommendation to attend a minimum of four classes To register, visit: ECPastureSchool22.eventbrite.com

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.