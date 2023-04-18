Eagle County police agencies are seeking participants for Latino Police Academy

The Avon Police Department will be hosting its 11th annual Latino Police Academy from July 10 to August 28.

The 2023 academy will take place every Monday from July 10 to August 28. Classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

During the academy’s eight classes, the following topics will be presented:

July 10 : Participants will learn about the state of the police department, crime in Avon, community policing, Avon Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, and about crime scene investigations including fingerprinting, latent prints, dusting, and black lights.

: Participants will learn about the state of the police department, crime in Avon, community policing, Avon Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, and about crime scene investigations including fingerprinting, latent prints, dusting, and black lights. July 17 : During a presentation from drug recognition experts and on DUI enforcement, participants will learn how to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person.

: During a presentation from drug recognition experts and on DUI enforcement, participants will learn how to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person. July 24 : In a presentation on SWAT, participants will learn about the Eagle County Special Operations Unit and also will be taught basic self-defense techniques.

: In a presentation on SWAT, participants will learn about the Eagle County Special Operations Unit and also will be taught basic self-defense techniques. July 31 : Covering the Firearms Training Simulator, participants will be given a computer simulation of shoot or don’t shoot situations and be required to react as a police officer in compliance with the use of force policy.

: Covering the Firearms Training Simulator, participants will be given a computer simulation of shoot or don’t shoot situations and be required to react as a police officer in compliance with the use of force policy. August 7 : Participants will have the opportunity to drive a marked patrol vehicle equipped with lights and sirens through a driving course set up by the driving instructor during a defensive driving training.

: Participants will have the opportunity to drive a marked patrol vehicle equipped with lights and sirens through a driving course set up by the driving instructor during a defensive driving training. August 14 : Participants will visit the Eagle County Courtroom for a presentation, including learning about Eagle County Sheriff’s Office victims advocates.

: Participants will visit the Eagle County Courtroom for a presentation, including learning about Eagle County Sheriff’s Office victims advocates. August 21 : Vail Public Safety Communications Center presentation.

: Vail Public Safety Communications Center presentation. August 28: An evening with firearms instructors at the firing range.

The Avon Latino Police Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students all subject to a background investigation. Due to the subject matter, participants must be 18 years of age and older, have no felony convictions, no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions and be willing to complete a waiver of liability.

Applications for the academy are available at the Avon Police Department (60 Buck Creek Road) and online at Avon.org . The registration form can also be emailed to Detective Alan Hernandez at ahernandez@avon.org .

For more information in Spanish, please contact Brenda Torres, the police department’s community outreach coordinator, at btorres@avon.org or by calling 970-748-4022.