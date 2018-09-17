Eagle County police agencies seek Citizens’ Police Academy participants

AVON — The Avon Police Department will be hosting its 10th annual Citizens' Police Academy to educate citizens about the roles and capabilities of the Avon Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Vail Police Department and Eagle Police Department. The Academy will take place Mondays, Sept. 24 through Nov. 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

• Sept. 24: State of the police department, crime in Avon, community policing, Avon Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau and crime scene investigations, including fingerprinting, latent prints, dusting and black lights.

• Oct. 1: Tour of the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Springs Campus Police Academy Firearms Training Simulator. Participants will be given computer simulation of shoot or don't shoot situations and be required to react as a police officer in compliance with the use of force policy.

• Oct. 8: Drug recognition experts and DUI enforcement. Participants will learn how to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person.

• Oct. 15: S.W.A.T. Participants will take part in a tabletop exercise to resolve a hostage situation and also will be taught basic self-defense techniques.

• Oct. 22: Participants will be given a tour of the Eagle County Detention Facility.

• Nov. 5: An evening with firearms instructors at the firing range.

The Avon Citizens' Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students, all subject to a background investigation. Due to the subject matter, participants must be 18 or older, have no felony convictions and no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions and be willing to complete a waiver of liability.

Fill out an application at the Avon Police Department or online at http://www.avon.org/documentcenter/view/14148.