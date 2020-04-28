Eagle County property value appeals process begins May 1

Real property valuation appeals for 2020 begin May 1 with the Eagle County Assessor’s office.

Real property value in Colorado is determined on a two-year cycle. The 2020 real property value reflects market data as of June 30, 2018. Property owners will only receive a Notice of Value in May if their property value changed due to the creation of a new lot or subdivision, new construction, an addition or remodel, or other physical changes to an existing property. To appeal beginning May 1 visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/NOV for online appeals. Contact the assessor’s office with questions at 970-328-8640 or toll free at 1-800-225-6136.

By Colorado law, the 2020 real property value is based on June 30, 2018 market data. “Unfortunately, unless there is a change in our state constitution or statutes, our hands are tied this year,” Eagle County Assessor Mark Chapin said. “We cannot accept appeals based on taxes or effects on property value due to the public health situation. As it stands now, any subsequent economic impacts of the virus will be addressed in the 2021 revaluation of all real property.”

Real property values for the 2021 reappraisal will be based on market data as of June 30, 2020, absent legislative change.

Support Local Journalism Donate



County assessors in the state recognize the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Colorado economy this year; however, assessors do not have the authority to adjust the current June 30, 2018 market value. The Colorado Assessor’s Association is currently working with other Colorado officials to help find a way to address property owners concerns.

The assessor’s office urges constituents to contact local state representatives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to current property valuation. State Representative Dylan Roberts is available at 303-866-2923 or dylan.roberts.house@state.co.us. State Senator Kerry Donovan is available at 303-866-4871 or kerry.donovan.senate@state.co.us.