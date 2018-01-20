Eagle County Public Health hosts mental health and aging event Feb. 7

AVON — Eagle County Public Health's Healthy Aging unit is hosting a presentation on Mental Health and Aging at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Avon Public Library, located at 200 Benchmark Road in Avon.

Dr. Jules Rosen, chief medical officer for Mind Springs Health, will be the keynote speaker for the February event. Rosen has authored more than 75 peer-reviewed articles on geriatric psychiatry. He specializes in late-life depression and dementia and caregiver stress.

This presentation is the first of the Aging Well Speaker Series, a series of quarterly events focused on promoting a fulfilling, healthy and active life for Eagle County residents as they age. Topics for the Mental Health and Aging event will include:

• Defining and promoting healthy aging

• Normal cognitive changes associated with aging

• Common causes of cognitive changes

Recommended Stories For You

• Late-life depression and suicide

The event is free, but capacity is limited; those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Monday, Feb. 5. Visit bit.ly/mentalhealthaging to sign up. For more information, contact Carly Rietmann at carly.rietmann@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8896.