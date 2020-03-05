Eagle County Public Health officials post new info about stopping coronavirus spread

While public health officials are preparing for a potential coronavirus outbreak, there are no confirmed cases in Colorado.

AP Photo | David Goldman |

Eagle County public health officials Thursday shared the latest news from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control regarding ways to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Here’s the release:

Due to the high volume of international travelers in our region, both locals and visitors, Eagle County Public Health is sharing the following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, or coronavirus. All community members are asked to follow this guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911. Updates or changes in guidance will be posted to http://www.ECEmergency.org.

To slow the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) into the United States, CDC is working with state and local public health partners to implement after-travel health precautions.



Depending on your travel history, you are asked to stay home for a period of 14 days from the time you left an area with widespread or ongoing community spread (Level 3 Travel Health Notice).



Countries that have a Level 3 Travel Health Notice (widespread, ongoing transmission).

Note: This list was updated on March 4 to include Iran, Italy and South Korea:



Stay home for 14 days from the time you left an area with widespread, ongoing community spread (Level 3 Travel Health Notice countries) and practice social distancing. Take these steps to monitor your health and practice social distancing:



Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.

Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.

Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.

Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

If you get sick with fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher), cough, or have trouble breathing:



Call your healthcare provider before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room.

-Tell your doctor about your recent travel and your symptoms.

-Avoid contact with others.

-If you need to seek medical care for other reasons, such as dialysis, call ahead to your doctor and tell them about your recent travel to an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.

As an additional precautionary measure, effective Friday, March 6, Vail Health will verbally screen all patients and visitors for respiratory illness and travel history prior to entrance into Vail Health Hospital. A trained staff member will screen those entering the facility, and anyone who has respiratory symptoms and is not seeking care in the emergency department will be asked to return to their place of residence and call their healthcare provider. Patients with respiratory symptoms or fever who are requesting emergency care will be provided a mask and will be directed through the Emergency Department Entrance.