Eagle County Public Health sets up phone line for questions about coronavirus

Eagle County Public Health and its partners within the health care system are ensuring the community is prepared for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

The Colorado Health Emergency Line, or CO Help, has been set up to provide information about COVID-19 — call 1-877-462-2911 with questions.

Should COVID-19 arrive in Eagle County, http://www.ecemergency.org will be used to share any public information related to the outbreak. Visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/COVID19 for more information.

In addition, follow Eagle County PIO on Facebook and Twitter @EagleCountyPIO.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to subscribe to EC Alert, Eagle County’s real-time emergency alert system. The service is customizable and provides information on weather, road closures, utility outages and other urgent updates based on user preferences. Notifications can be delivered via text message, email, or both. Register at http://www.ecalert.org.