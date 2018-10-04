Eagle County receives $20,000 rebate from state for local recycling efforts

EAGLE — Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling has been awarded a rebate of $20,297 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for operating six free public recycling drop-off sites in the county.

The amount was calculated based on tons recycled and one-way miles, up to 250, traveled for each recycled material, as well as the total number of eligible drop-off sites. Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling has received the rebate every cycle, which runs from July through June, since 2011.

For more information about Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling, call manager Jesse Masten at 970-328-3472 or email

jesse.masten@eaglecounty.us. For information on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's recycling rebate program, go to http://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/recyclinggrantrebates.