Eagle County receives highest marks on 2021 financial audit

Funding for construction of the final segments of the Eagle Valley Trail was the county's largest capital expenditure in 2021.

Courtesy photo

Eagle County received the highest level of auditor assurance for its financial use and reporting in 2021. Third-party auditor McMahan and Associates presented the annual audit to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners this week, congratulating the county on its responsible saving, spending and reporting of public finances.

“You really can’t ask for better than that,” said Michael Jenkins of McMahan and Associates. “The county has great staff throughout all departments. Uniformly, those people are invested in doing the best they can with the resources they have and being good stewards of county resources.”

In addition to the clean audit, the county received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 23rd year in a row. Applying for this award requires extra scrutiny into the county’s financial reporting process, and is an added level of confirmation that the use of county funds is both responsible and transparent to the public.

The audit report showed that at the end of 2021, total government revenues had increased by 3% compared to 2020, and expenditures had decreased by 7%. Total assets increased by $48 million in 2021, and the county’s net position increased by $22 million dollars, bolstered by a $5.9 million increase in sales tax revenue accounting for 31% of total revenue.

According to the county’s annual community financial report, the largest areas of government expenditure were general government, with 28%, transportation at 22%, public safety at 18% and health and welfare at 17%.

The biggest capital projects of 2021 were the $18 million for construction of the Eagle Valley Trail, $5.4 million for the Bold Housing Moves programs, and $3 million in economic relief to local businesses forced to reduce capacity during the pandemic.

The fund balance for accumulating budgets also increased by $7 million, with overall government balances averaging 155% of expenditures. Areas of substantial saving over spending are the Open Space department, which currently has a balance that is 1013% of its expenditures, capital improvements with 618% of expenditures, and the airport with 236% of expenditures.

“Those have significantly higher percentages because they tend to build fund balances towards projected capital expenditures, major projects that are not funded on a year to year basis but by periodic replacement,” Jenkins explained.

The county’s assets now exceed its liabilities by $462 million dollars, $79 million of which is unrestricted and available for operations and $271 million in net capital assets. 58% of the county’s total assets, or $355 million, is currently invested in infrastructure, with an additional $194 million available in liquidity.

Jenkins said that the substantial reserve of funds should put county taxpayers at ease that despite the economic volatility of the past few years, the county remains well positioned to meet the community’s needs.

“Because of the county’s reliance on sales tax, which is kind of a variable revenue source, it’s important for the county to continue to maintain strong reserves,” Jenkins said. “The county does have a minimum fund balance policy, which they’ve always abided by, and I think that process really helps the county address and be able to weather both the current and future economic uncertainty.”

Eagle County’s chief financial officer Jill Klosterman said that transparency and accessibility are key priorities for the financial team, which is why in addition to the 200-page comprehensive financial report the county distills the information into an 18-page community financial report. This document condenses all of the financial information into easily consumable pieces accompanied by pictures and graphics, and is available online at EagleCounty.us/finance .