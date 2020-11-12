Eagle County records 11th COVID-19 related death | VailDaily.com
Eagle County records 11th COVID-19 related death

News News |

Staff Report
  

Eagle County’s COVID-19 dashboard listed an 11th local death on Nov. 11.

According to county officials, the victim is an 80-year-old Eagle County resident who had underlying medical conditions. The death occurred on Nov. 5.

