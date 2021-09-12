Eagle County records its 30th COVID death

Screen grab from Sept. 12, 2021.

Google data studio

Eagle County updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday to reflect another death, the 30th fatality of a county resident since the start of the pandemic.

Eagle County Public Health confirmed Sunday that a male in his 60s died Sept. 4 due to COVID-19.

The death coincides with a recent uptick in fatalities in recent weeks; it was the seventh COVID death recorded in Eagle County since July 31.

Eagle County reported three active hospitalizations as of Friday, down from nine on August 31.

Eagle County’s Community COVID-19 Monitoring Dashboard does not share vaccination status of deceased or hospitalized individuals, but the the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, on Sept. 8, updated its COVID-19 website to include proportional case, hospitalization, and death rates by vaccination status.

The most recent data on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment vaccine breakthrough data visualization is from July and shows 24 deaths out of 2,952,445 vaccinated people and 132 deaths out of 2,811,531 people.