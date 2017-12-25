Eagle County Regional Airport celebrates expanded flights to San Francisco, Salt Lake City

EAGLE COUNTY — Passengers departing from a United Airlines jet that just landed in Eagle County from San Francisco likely wondered if someone famous was in their midst as they walked down the exit ramp Saturday.

It's not every day that photographers are stationed to capture that relatively commonplace moment. But their arrival was a milestone for the Eagle County Regional Airport.

The local airport welcomed two inaugural flights this week. Delta Air Lines is offering daily service from Salt Lake City through Jan. 7, 2018. United Airlines is offering Saturday/Sunday service from San Francisco on most weekends through March 25, 2018.

According to airport officials, the flights will help to serve the increasingly strong demand for travel between these two cities.

"Both Salt Lake City and San Francisco are international hubs that can connect passengers from all over the world to Vail, Beaver Creek and the region," said Aviation Director Kip Turner.

And that's why the first passengers from San Francisco were handed United gift bags and Fly Vail cupcakes as they entered the terminal Saturday. Before they arrived, county officials and joined representatives from United for an official ribbon cutting as passengers for other flights watched from the busy terminal.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information on traveling to and from EGE, including complete flight schedules, visit http://www.flyvail.com.