Eagle County Regional Airport launches ’Say Goodbye Outside’ campaign

This winter, Eagle County Regional Airport is asking travelers to say goodbye to close contacts outside of the inside terminal area. Only ticketed passengers, people assisting passengers, customers with an airport business, and airport employees will be allowed inside the terminal.

EGE is enacting the measure in the interests of promoting public health. Due to limited space in the terminal, officials believe it is the best policy to ensure that customers have the ability to social distance.

Travelers may be asked to provide proof of travel, or employees proof of business at the airport.

Airport employees may be asked to show their airport identification badge, while others conducting business within the facility may need to provide documentation that they are a vendor, contractor, or are otherwise performing authorized airport business.

Eagle County Regional Airport is following the lead of other major airports that have implemented this policy.

For more information, visit http://www.flyvail.com.