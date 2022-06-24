Eagle County Regional Airport parking improvement project begins June 27

A parking improvement project will impact the short-term parking lot at the Eagle County Regional Airport between June 27 and July 8. During this timeframe, passengers are directed to park in the long-term parking lot, which is the lot farthest to the west in the direction of the town of Gypsum.



“We understand that construction projects can be an inconvenience,” said David Reid, director of aviation at the Eagle County Regional Airport in a new release. “However, we think that the outcome of the parking lot improvement project will be worth the temporary closures.”



The long-term parking lot will not be impacted during this project. Passengers should enter the long-term lot directly from Cooley Mesa Road, just west of the main airport entrance.



All rental cars should be returned to the same lot passengers picked them up from.



Permit holders should contact Reef Parking for questions about the temporary closure of the permit lots. The email is eairport@reefparking.com.



Cars parked in the short-term lot after June 26 will be relocated to the long-term lot. If a passenger returns and discovers that their car has been relocated, they are directed to contact Airport Administration at 970-328-2680.



Signs in the parking lots have a QR code that will direct passengers to the airport website that provides more information at FlyVail.com/parking-transportation/parking .

