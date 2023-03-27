Eagle County releases a new tool for viewing ballot images from the 2022 general election

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has released a tool allowing individuals to view ballot images from the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

Users can view, sort, filter, and download ballot images, as well as view the cast vote record and adjudication marks from the 2022 election. This online tool is meant to provide an extra level of election transparency.

“We strive for openness and accountability in elections, and this is a continuation of those efforts,” Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien said. “We are making ballot images available for free in a convenient format for anyone interested. Eagle County is one of the few counties in Colorado offering this service.”

The tool is available at BallotAudit.com/eagle/#/login . Users must enter an email address and password to create a profile before gaining access to the tool.