Eagle County reps to answer questions in live stream Thursday

Eagle County’s One Valley Voice will host a live streaming forum featuring representatives from health organizations, the business community, news outlets, local government and the events industry on Thursday.

The event, titled “Community Conversation: Finding a Balance” will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Facebook at Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice.

The Eagle County Commissioners said the forum is being held in an effort to bring clarity to the outlook of things to come in our area.

“We know there are a lot of questions and concerns about how we will balance public health needs with economic activity in the weeks and months ahead,” the commissioners wrote in a message to the community.

Participants will answer and discuss a number of questions and concerns from the business community about how to balance public health needs with economic activity in the coming months. The topics will be based on input from existing task forces comprised of local businesses, as well as themes heard by the county.

Participating organizations include Vail Valley Partnership, Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Health, the Vail Daily, Eagle County Government, and the Basalt Chamber. They represent a spectrum of experts from both the Eagle River Valley and Roaring Fork Valley.

The Community Conversation will be live streamed at http://www.ecgtv.com, and at Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice and in Spanish at https://www.facebook.com/MiSaludMiCharco/. The event will also be broadcast on Eagle County TV, found on channel 18 on cable systems in the Eagle River Valley.