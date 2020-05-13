Eagle County reps to answer questions in live stream Thursday
Eagle County’s One Valley Voice will host a live streaming forum featuring representatives from health organizations, the business community, news outlets, local government and the events industry on Thursday.
The event, titled “Community Conversation: Finding a Balance” will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Facebook at Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice.
The Eagle County Commissioners said the forum is being held in an effort to bring clarity to the outlook of things to come in our area.
“We know there are a lot of questions and concerns about how we will balance public health needs with economic activity in the weeks and months ahead,” the commissioners wrote in a message to the community.
Support Local Journalism
Participants will answer and discuss a number of questions and concerns from the business community about how to balance public health needs with economic activity in the coming months. The topics will be based on input from existing task forces comprised of local businesses, as well as themes heard by the county.
Participating organizations include Vail Valley Partnership, Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Health, the Vail Daily, Eagle County Government, and the Basalt Chamber. They represent a spectrum of experts from both the Eagle River Valley and Roaring Fork Valley.
The Community Conversation will be live streamed at http://www.ecgtv.com, and at Facebook.com/OneValleyVoice and in Spanish at https://www.facebook.com/MiSaludMiCharco/. The event will also be broadcast on Eagle County TV, found on channel 18 on cable systems in the Eagle River Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more