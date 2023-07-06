Eagle County residents can now enter the lottery for Residences at Main Vail units

The town of Vail and Triumph Development are readying to welcome the first residents at the 72-unit Residences at Main Vail development in September 2023.

Town of Vail/Courtesy Photo

Eagle County residents now have an opportunity to lease a unit at the town of Vail’s latest workforce housing development, the Residences at Main Vail.

The town and its development partner on the project, Triumph Development, launched the lottery process for the 100% deed-restricted, 72-unit complex. It is expected to move in the first residents on Sept. 1, 2023.

The Residences at Main Vail will have 14 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units; 31 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units; and 27 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. The units will be available for the following monthly rental rates (the range of rates reflect the north- versus south-facing unit rates):

$1,700 to $1,760 for a one-bed, one-bath

$2,025 to $2,095 for a two-bed, one-bath

$2,160 to $2,235 for a two-bed, two-bath

While the town of Vail owns the Residences development, it approved a two-year property management agreement with Triumph West Management to operate the property. As such, Triumph will conduct all day-to-day operations at the site including managing leases, bill payments, rent collection, resident communications, snow removal and more.

Each unit has in-unit laundry, exterior storage space and will allow up to two pets (only dogs and/or cats) per unit. The pet fees will include a $200 security deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee, per pet.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Residents will also have limited access to parking (including ADA and electric-charging spots). With a total of 72 units and an estimated 144 residents, there is a $125 a month charge for outdoor individual spaces and a $50 fee for tandem indoor spaces. Additional fees for residents could come through utilities.

Triumph and Vail already opened up the Residences at Main Vail project to the current residents of the neighboring Timber Ridge Village apartments as it prepares to redevelop that site.

Timber Ridge is currently home to around 250 residents, which will need to find a new place to live during the construction. In an effort to help these residents relocate, it gave Timber Ridge’s occupants the first opportunity to lease at the new Residences at Main Vail project.

The Timber Ridge residents were given the chance to lease any unit type in the new Residences complex but were also given the chance to receive a rent reduction for any of the site’s two-bed, one-bath units — of which there are 31 — if they met income requirements. This was done in an attempt to close the gap between the current Timber Ridge rates and the rates at the Residences at Main Vail.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

For those that qualified, it reduced the rate of a two-bed, one-bath unit from $2,025 to $1,800 a month.

According to Kris Widlak, the town’s director of communications, Vail and Triumph had a “packed room” for a May 18 information session on the opportunity for Timber Ridge residents. In total, as of July 6, Timber Ridge residents signed leases for 37 of the 72 units.

Widlak added that it had five residents take one-bedroom units, 15 take two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, and 17 people take the reduced rate two-bedroom, one-bathroom units.

The town is targeting to open the new Timber Ridge — and its expected 293 units — for a mix of for-sale and for-rent units for first occupancy in November 2025. Already, a portion of the units have been reserved by local businesses, but the remaining available units will be opened up for a lottery, expected in the spring of 2024.

As the town opens the lottery for the Residences at Main Vail to the general public, there are nine one-bedroom units and 25 two-bedroom units available. All of these units still follow the town’s deed-restriction requirements, which means anyone entering the lottery must also be employed full-time — working a minimum of 30 hours or earning at least 75% of annual income — in Eagle County.

For the remaining units, residents are asked to complete a short form on Triumph Development’s website by 4 p.m. on July 14. The town will then host the public lottery on Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at its municipal building (75 South Frontage Road). Applicants do not have to attend the lottery.

Following the drawing, Triumph Management West will send out application links to those selected at the July 17 lottery drawing. Completed applications, including proof of eligibility demonstrating compliance with the terms of the deed restriction, will be due by 4 p.m. July 20. This includes verification of employment, a valid driver’s license or valid government identification and a 2022 federal tax return.

If homes remain available, a second round of application links will be sent on July 28 with responses due within three business days. The process will continue until all of the remaining units are leased.