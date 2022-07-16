Eagle County riding latest wave of COVID-19 cases

An increase in at-home testing is impacting the state's ability to track positivity rate.

Eagle County, along with much of the Western Slope, is experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases this summer that outpaces most of the state. Fortunately, the spike has not led to any change in hospitalized cases, which have remained at or near zero for the past few months.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Eagle County has registered a 22% positivity rate over the last week, nearly twice the statewide 7-day positivity rate of 11.94%. Eagle County’s two-week positivity rate is even higher, at 26.6%, a trend matched by nearby Summit County (27.9%) and Pitkin County (20%).

Mountain towns in the Western Slope are outpacing most of the state in the percentage of positive tests.

While these percentages technically qualify Eagle County as “severe risk” by state metrics, Rebecca Larson, epidemiologist for Eagle County Public Health and Environment, said that the positivity statistics alone are no longer a reliable metric because they do not take into account home test kit results. It is only when someone takes a test at an official test site or doctor’s office that their results are counted towards the positivity percentage, which excludes a large proportion of the testing population and skews results.

“From my perspective, it’s not a great comparison now from time period to time period because of the shift in how we’re using tests, who is getting tested, and the increase in at-home tests,” Larson said. “Folks tend to only seek those types of tests if they also need medical care because it does involve an office visit. So you’re starting to see a shift where they tend to have symptoms, they might want to check in with their health care provider and are also getting tested there, versus before when we had all of those testing sites.”

Though the spike in percentage rate is skewed by new testing mechanisms, the upward trend in COVID-19 cases is being reflected elsewhere: in our wastewater. Measuring the presence of the COVID-19 virus in wastewater has proven to be an effective method for monitoring infection rates, and the wastewater data shows a substantial rise in detected SARS-COV-2 copies starting in June.

While samples have hovered around 100,000 since the state began collecting data in March, over the course of June and early July that number has shot up to an average of around 600,000 in data collected from the Eagle River Sanitation District in Edwards, Avon and Vail. Vail has shown the greatest incline, jumping from 75,000 to nearly 800,000 samples in the past month.

Wastewater from Vail is registering the steepest incline in COVID-19 samples since June.

“With all those indicators: the wastewater percent positivity, looking at that seven-day case count, even though that’s not a perfect indicator, and also just knowing people — I think we all know people that have been exposed, have recently been infected — putting all of that information together lets us know that we have quite a bit of COVID, and it’s very similar to what we’re seeing around the state and nationally as well,” Larson said.

Larson credits the spike to increased tourism, particularly around July 4, as well as the presence of a new omicron variant, BA.5, that is highly contagious. Omicron variants now account for nearly 100% of infections in the state, according to the state’s COVID-19 Variant Sentinel Surveillance. While the variant spreads rapidly, it does not appear to cause severe health issues as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain unchanged.

The latest guidelines instruct those who have tested positive to quarantine immediately for at least five days from the start of symptoms, regardless of your vaccination status. If no symptoms develop with a positive test, the person should isolate for five days from the test date.

Nearly 100% of all new cases are omicron variants. The latest omicron variant, BA.5, is highly infectious.

“We continue to encourage everyone to stay up to date with their COVID vaccinations, and obviously follow the guidelines for if they’re infected,” Larson said. “If you have COVID-like symptoms or you’re exposed, we have a lot of home tests available to us, so those are great resources for people to use.”

Eagle County closed down its COVID-19 dashboard on June 1, and those seeking more information on infection guidelines and COVID-19 statistics are now directed to the state website, COVID19.colorado.gov . To find testing sites and pick-up locations for at-home tests, visit EagleCounty.us/publichealth .