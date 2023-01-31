Eagle County School District hires new chief technology officer

John “Jack” Donnelly

Courtesy Photo

Eagle County School District announced on Monday that John “Jack” Donnelly has been selected as the district’s new chief technology officer. Donnelly will officially join the district on Wednesday, Feb, 1.

Most recently, Donnelly served as CEO of The ETTS Group, an enterprise technology and telecom solutions agency. Prior to that role, he served as the vice president of IT for Fresenius Medical Care and the director of systems and network engineering for Intrado, Inc.

“We’re extremely excited to have Jack join our team,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “His experience in building relationships, developing high-performing teams, and delivering technology solutions will support collaboration in our district, while also ensuring safety and privacy concerns of the district are addressed.”

Donnelly was selected from a highly competitive applicant pool by a committee of teachers, technology specialists, and district leadership members. Having spent a great portion of his career in the health care industry, Donnelly has maintained a focus on delivering technological solutions and services to nurses and patient care technicians that enabled them to deliver the best possible healthcare experience to their patients.

“I am eager to develop a deeper connection to the community and saw this as the perfect opportunity to join a team that is so obviously personally invested in their work,” Donnelly said. “I can see the strong foundation that exists in the technology department utilizing an aggressive strategy to expand solutions available to teachers and I am eager to build on that with the team already in place.”

Donnelly has a Bachelor of Arts in communications and computer science from Saint John Fisher College in Rochester, New York, and holds a professional license in computer networking.