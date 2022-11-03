Eagle County School District to host Career Fair Expo

Eagle County School District will host its annual Career Fair Expo on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. This event is a chance to help the district’s eighth- through 12th-grade students explore career possibilities, as well as for local businesses and organizations to share potential job opportunities with students.

While the event has been impacted by various health regulations the last couple of years, this year, the district is eager to welcome the career fair expo back in full force. Upward of 80 local businesses and post-secondary partners are expected to have booths at the event, with nearly 750 students anticipated to be in attendance.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run through 1:30 p.m.

“It’s sure to be a day of engaging and exciting chaos,” said Shannon Grant, director of postsecondary learning and career readiness in the district. “Working with local community partners like Vail Valley Partnership, YouthPower 365 and Colorado Workforce and connecting so many of our youth with potential employers is truly empowering and at the root of what we are striving to accomplish.”

Eagle County School District’s postsecondary learning and career readiness department supports a variety of pathways available to meet the needs of each student, with consideration for the demands of an evolving economy and workforce. Students are encouraged to pursue their interests and think about their futures at all grade levels. The Career Fair Expo is a great opportunity for students to explore opportunities and learn more about potential career paths.

Any business interested in participating in the 2022 Career Fair Expo should contact Shannon Grant by emailing shannon.grant@eagleschools.net or by calling 970-445-7139 for more information.