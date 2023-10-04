Eagle County School District to host meet and greet for school board candidates

On Tuesday, Oct.17, Eagle County School District is hosting a meet and greet at Battle Mountain High School for its 2023 Board of Education candidates. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The “informal event,” as described by the district’s Facebook event , will offer “an opportunity for you to drop in and talk to the candidates, ask questions about the function of the Board of Education, and learn more about the needs and interests of Eagle County School District.”

Four candidates are running unopposed for the four open seats in the Nov. 7, 2023 election.

The candidates include three incumbents and one newcomer. These candidates and director districts are as follows:

District A (which includes segments of Edwards, Avon, EagleVail and Minturn): Incumbent Kelly Alter, who has served on the school board since 2019

District C (which includes segments of Edwards as well as Wolcott, Bond, State Bridge, Catamount, McCoy, and Burns): Harry McQueeney

District D (which includes the majority of Eagle and some of Gypsum): Incumbent Lucila Tvarkunas, who has served on the school board since 2019

District E (which includes most of Gypsum and all of Dotsero): Incumbent Juan Peña, who has served on the school board since 2021

All school directors are voted on at-large in the county election, meaning eligible electors of the school district vote for one candidate from each director district. All school board elections are nonpartisan.

The seats for Director Districts A, C and D are four-year terms, and the seat for District E is a two-year term.

The school board election — as well as the district’s other two questions — will be a part of the Tuesday, Nov. 7, coordinated Eagle County election. Ballots will be mailed Oct. 16.

In the state of Colorado, eligible voters include anyone who is a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older, and who has resided in the state for the 22 days immediately preceding the election. To register to vote — as well as check or update your voter registration — visit GoVoteColorado.gov . Voters will also be able to register in person at any Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Center on the day of the election.

For more information on the Eagle County Coordinated Election, visit EagleCounty/US/CoordinatedElection .