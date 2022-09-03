Eagle County School District to include Narcan in schools’ first aid kits

Narcan is a nasal spray application of Naloxone, which when used can rapidly reduce an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of the drugs. Starting fall 2022, all Eagle County School District schools will include the opioid antagonist in its first aid kits.

Starting this school year, the Eagle County School District will be including Narcan in its first aid kids at all schools in the district, according to an announcement made by Superintendent Phillip Qualman at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 Board of Education meeting.

“This is particularly in response to the rash of fentanyl that has come into the state of Colorado,” Qualman said. “The fentanyl death toll in our state has increased at a faster rate than all other states in our nation, except for Alaska; not something that you want to be leading in.”

This decision represents a shift from earlier in the year, when the district told the Vail Daily that it had previously considered having Narcan, but decided against it. This shift, Qualman wrote in an email to the Vail Daily, is a direct reflection of new evidence and facts.

“The data changed our minds. Colorado is increasing at one of the fastest rates in the country for overdose deaths from fentanyl,” Qualman wrote. “We also heard from local enforcement that fentanyl is present in our community.”

Narcan is a nasal spray application of Naloxone, which when used can rapidly reduce an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of the drugs. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, Naloxone works to restore breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped due to an overdose.

As the risk of fentanyl and opioid-related overdoses has risen — particularly in Colorado — many law enforcement and public agencies have begun to carry or have Narcan on hand. The spray is supported by harm reduction advocates as a way to mitigate the overdose risks associated with opioid use and with the increasing prevalence of fentanyl in drugs.

And in 2019, Colorado passed a bill, which created the Naloxone Bulk Purchase Fund , among other things. This Colorado Department of Health and the Environment fund authorized school districts as well as nonpublic schools — among other entities like public health law enforcement agencies — to obtain a supply of opioid antagonists like Narcan at low or no cost.

In March 2022, there were only six districts enrolled in the program, according to Vanessa Bernal, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment. However, as of Sept. 1, 2022, 63 school districts in Colorado are in the process of enrolling in this fund, 18 of which have placed and received at least one order of naloxone.

“These numbers are promising as studies have shown that naloxone availability is a major contributor in reducing overdose rates,” Bernal said. “These school districts now have an important tool in responding to overdoses readily available.”

These 18 districts include 27J Schools, Bayfield School District, Boulder Valley School District, Brush School District, Byers School District, Colorado Springs School District 11, Cherry Creek School District, Clear Creek School District, Douglas County School District, Eastlake High School, Englewood School District, Lewis Palmer School District 38, Moffat Consolidated School District No. 2, South Routt School District, Strasburg School District, St. Vrain Valley School District, Upper Rio Grande School District, and Westminster Public School.

Every eligible organization can request up to 108 kits of Narcan nasal spray per order, with each kit containing two doses. The amount approved is dependent on demonstrated need, Bernal added.

Clarissa Caloggero, the director of health services for the Eagle County School District, said that the local district has “taken the appropriate actions to acquire Narcan in schools and will be using Naloxone Bulk Purchase Fund.”

However, it is still waiting for its application to be approved.

“In the interim, we have been working closely with High Rockies Harm Reduction, who have provided free Narcan to be distributed to the schools,” Caloggero said. “High Rockies Harm Reduction also receives free Narcan from the Naloxone Bulk Purchase Fund.”

According to Qualman, all of the district’s health assistants and nurses are now training in how to use it.

“We think as a precaution, it’s good to have this on hand,” Qualman said at the Aug. 24 meeting.

“In the scenario of an overdose, having Narcan accessible as soon as possible to be able to intervene while waiting for EMS to arrive is important. Increased response time is key. Time without oxygen to the brain is very critical and we would want to get Narcan administered as soon as possible,” Caloggero said. “Just as we respond to starting CPR/First aid or administering stock epinephrine in an emergency while waiting on EMS, we would be able to provide the same emergency response with Narcan.”