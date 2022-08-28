Eagle County Schools connects students with hands-on auto, STEM experience

Chris Johnson from Universal Technical Institute presents to students at Battle Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The post-secondary college and career readiness department at Eagle County Schools is dedicated to helping students prepare for and navigate what comes next. This comes not only with sharing resources and information with students but also with creating hands-on experiences and exposing them to all the possibilities.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, this included the opportunities provided by careers in STEM through the Universal Technical Institute. With campuses across the country — the closest being near Phoenix — this institute offers specialized technician training in a number of programs. This includes everything from automotive, diesel, motorcycle, robotics, aviation, welding and more.

To introduce students to the school and give them hands-on demonstrations in just a few of the areas, the Universal Technical Institute has a STEM trailer that it drives around the country. And when Eagle County Schools’ career and college readiness department heard the trailer was driving through, they arranged for it to stop at both Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley High Schools.

The hope, according to Shannon Grant, the district’s director of post-secondary learning and career, is that the demonstrations would “help students make a connection from what they’re learning in the classroom to real-world applications and interests in careers.”

The trailer spent three hours at both high schools on Tuesday, starting with a presentation on the school and the career opportunities it could create for students.

“They do a fabulous job connecting what the students are learning in the classroom to real-life experience,” Grant said, on Tuesday at Battle Mountain, adding that the Eagle Valley students earlier in the day were “so engaged and excited.”

Eagle County Schools is working to bring new hands-on career and college experiences to its students.

Speaking as a graduate and now representative of the institute, Chris Johnson began by taking students through his career, which included everything from working on cars to Formula Drift Racing them to working on them and teaching high school auto shop.

“I want you to understand that over the past decade, I’ve had five different career paths, each one of those I could have followed out to retirement if I so chose. But only one of those was actually turning a wrench in a dealership for a paycheck.” Johnson said on Tuesday to a crowd of Battle Mountain students. “I went to school to become an automotive technician, right? Am I an auto technician anymore? No, but I still use the skills and abilities I learned back then every day in my job. You guys can do that too.”

And then, the excitement began. Johnson walked the students through three hands-on demonstrations with a “t-bucket” racecar built by Universal Technical Institute students, a motorcycle and a welding simulator. The various demonstrations showed fuel gauge, virtual reality technology and more.

Students from numerous classrooms participated in the demos on Tuesday including everything from physics and chemistry to business and construction materials classes. The idea being this job shadow type experience exposed a variety of students to these opportunities.

“We are trying to find both students who may already know that they have an interest in automotive or in building things or in welding, but also finding students who had not considered this as a career path,” Grant said.

Students participate in demos outside of Battle Mountain High School, including with a "t-bucket" racecar built by students at the Universal Technical Institution.

While several local students have attended the institute in the past — one former Eagle Valley graduate even becoming the school’s largest scholarship recipient in history, Grant said — this demo represents a unique type of experience the school district can offer students as they consider pathways after high school.

As the department continues to build momentum, this will include future partnerships with the institute — the school is already scheduled to attend the district’s career fair in November 2022. But also, it also includes seeking out job shadow and hands-on experiences — on top of the internships and apprenticeships it connects students with — with local businesses as well.

“The department of post-secondary career and college readiness helps students identify areas of interest, either through college exploration or career exploration,” Grant said. “And our career exploration can be anything from a job shadow to an internship to an apprenticeship.”