Eagle County Schools filling support staff positions headed into school year; job fair is July 18 in Eagle

More information: To learn more about the district openings or the job fair event, visit http://www.eagleschools.net/district-info/careers or call 970-328-6321.

EAGLE — The summer is still in full swing, but Eagle County Schools is already at work on staffing for the 2018-19 term.

While students won't return to local classrooms until Tuesday, Sept. 4, school officials are looking at a lengthy list of open support staff positions headed into next school year. When faced with the same situation last year, the district hosted a mid-summer job fair.

According to Tammy Conway, from Eagle County Schools human resources, more than a dozen hires resulted from that 2017 event.

"It was totally worth the time to do it," she said.

Eagle County Schools is one of the biggest employers in the Eagle and Gypsum area, with more than 1,000 workers. In addition to teaching staff, the district employees a bevy of bus drivers, cooks, office staff members, teaching assistants and more.

Looking to the year ahead, Conway said the district needs to hire 10 more bus drivers, six nutritional services workers and a number of paraprofessionals.

"We always need preschool assistants. It's our hardest position to fill," Conway said.

The district is also on the hunt for guest teachers, more commonly known as substitutes.

"If we had a list of 20 substitutes, we would be happy. If we had 30, we would be even more happy," Conway said.

Why apply?

There are a number of benefits to working for the school district, Conway noted. First and foremost, parents can work a schedule that matches when their kids are in school.

Additionally, the district offers health benefits for employees who work at least 30 hours per week, along with paid leave and 10 paid holidays.

Flexibility is also a plus, Conway said. For instance, if someone needs time during the middle of the day, then a bus driving position offers a lot of freedom. Because it is notoriously difficult to find enough drivers, the district will train prospective drivers and help candidates obtain their required commercial driver's licenses.

All school district applicants must pass a background check before they can start work. While teaching licenses are not required for support-staff positions, different jobs do require different qualifications.

For example, guest teachers can include retired teachers or individuals who hold teaching degrees but are not currently working in a school. Anyone with a bachelor's degree can also be hired as a guest teacher, if he or she receives a three-year substitute authorization from the Colorado Department of Education.