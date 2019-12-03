Eagle County Schools honored for budget excellence

Sandra Mutchler is the Eagle County School District's chief operating officer. Among other things, she oversees the budget, which recently won more awards.

The local school district won more international awards for excellence for the way it keeps track of your money.

The Eagle County School District earned a Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of School Business Officials.

To earn the award, school district finance departments submit their budget documents to be judged by a panel of ASBO school finance professionals.

“Districts that apply to the programs recognize the importance of presenting a quality, easy-to-understand budget internally and to the community,” ASBO International Executive Director David J. Lewis said.

Founded in 1910, the Association of School Business Officials International that represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide.