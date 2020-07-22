Eagle County Schools passes reopening plan, moves start date to Aug. 25 | VailDaily.com
Eagle County Schools passes reopening plan, moves start date to Aug. 25

Superintendent Phillip Qualman presents a slide deck to board members at Wednesday night's special meeting that ended with a vote on a reopening plan.
If public schools started this week in Eagle County, all learning would be remote. Superintendent Phillip Qualman made that somber declaration at Wednesday’s virtual district board meeting in which board members voted unanimously to push the academic year’s start date back a week to Aug. 25 and to pass a reopening plan that includes in-person learning and remote instruction.

