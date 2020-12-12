Eagle County Schools recognized for excellence in budget presentation

Eagle County Schools has been presented with the Meritorious Budget Award for the 2020-21 budget year by the Association of School Business Officials International, recognizing the district’s excellence in budget presentation.

The Association of School Business Officials International’s Meritorious Budget Award and Pathway to the Meritorious Budget Award promote and recognize best budget presentation practices in school districts. Participants submit their applications and budget documents to a panel of school financial professionals who review the materials for compliance with the Meritorious Budget Award criteria checklist and other requirements and provide expert feedback that districts can use to improve their budget documents.

Districts that successfully demonstrate they have met the necessary program requirements may earn either the Meritorious Budget Award or Pathway to the Meritorious Budget Award, an introductory program that allows districts to ease into full Meritorious Budget Award compliance.

“Districts that apply to the MBA or Pathway to the MBA programs recognize the importance of presenting a high-quality, easy-to-understand budget internally and to the community,” ASBO International Executive Director David J. Lewis said in a news letter announcing the award. “By participating in the programs, not only do districts have access to the tools and resources they need to communicate the district’s goals and objectives clearly, they demonstrate their commitment to upholding nationally recognized budget presentation standards.”

About ASBO International

Founded in 1910, the Association of School Business Officials International is a nonprofit organization that, through its members and affiliates, represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide. ASBO International is committed to providing programs, services and a global network that promote the highest standards in school business. Its members support student achievement through effective resource management in various areas ranging from finance and operations to food services and transportation. Learn more at asbointl.org.