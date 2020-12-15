Eagle County Schools sends out more quarantine notices

At Battle Mountain High School, a staff member’s positive test will send six students and the staff member into quarantine.



Red Canyon High School, Battle Mountain High School and Edwards Elementary School are the latest Eagle County Schools to send out quarantine notices following positive COVID-19 cases.

Red Canyon High School notified its community Monday after a student tested positive. The positive case was last in school on Thursday, Dec. 10. Nine students will quarantine.

Edwards Elementary School also sent communications Monday to families after being notified that a staff member tested positive. The staff member was last in school on Tuesday, Dec. 8. One staff member and no students will quarantine related to this incident.

At Battle Mountain, a staff member’s positive test will send six students and the staff member into quarantine.

The positive case was last in school on Friday, Dec. 11.

Eagle County Schools has adopted the new quarantine protocols from the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The new guidance shortens the duration for general quarantine orders from 14 days to 10 days, and allows staff members or students to return to school after seven days with a negative test result.

District personnel will receive training on Wednesday from Eagle County Public Health in how to confirm negative test results. Beginning Thursday, Eagle County Schools will accept the seven-day with negative test result quarantine duration. Students or staff members must wait to be tested between the fifth and seventh day of their quarantine period, and if negative and symptom free can return to normal activities on the eighth day.