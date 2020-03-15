Eagle County Schools starts Grab and Go lunch program

Battle Mountain High School in Edwards will be a point of distribution for learning materials during the break for local public schools.

Eagle County Schools’ Grab and Go lunch program​ starts on Monday, March 16, and continues until Wednesday, April 8, in alignment with the transition to remote learning due to COVID-19.

How Grab and Go works:

Student lunch numbers or identification are NOT required.

Bag lunches for all students will be distributed in the bus loops of each high school from ​11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Parents will drive up, remain in their cars, and tell staff the number of lunches they need.

Staff will pass the number of lunches through their windows and parents will drive off.

Please do not park or get out of your cars.

We’ll have a lot of lunches to hand out so we need to keep the line moving.

We must maintain social distancing.

Please do not send someone who is sick to pick up lunches.

If you have a neighbor who can’t drive or make the time, please offer to pick up for them, too. You can

leave the lunches on their doorstep when someone is home.

Points of distribution

On Monday, March 16, limited staff will be at schools as needed to distribute Chromebooks and learning materials for students absent on Friday, March 13. After Monday, March 16, Eagle County Schools will use three points of distribution for school district needs involving the distribution or receipt of school materials.

Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum

Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

Homestake Peak School in EagleVail

These locations will be used should it become necessary to distribute Chromebooks, physical learning materials, or other items as they become known. Efforts will be made to distribute in bus loops and parking lots to maintain social distancing.

Social distancing

The strategy of closing school buildings and transitioning to remote learning only works if students and staff remain home, self-isolate, and maintain social distancing. Only circulate in the public for essentials such as food, health care, and work. Try to keep 6 feet between yourself and others in group settings.