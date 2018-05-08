Eagle County schools wins nine top statewide communications awards

EAGLE — Eagle County schools won nine statewide communications awards in three separate categories.

The awards, juried by school public relations professionals in other states on behalf of the Colorado School Public Relations Association, were won in Medallion, Golden Achievement and Publications and Electronic Media.

Of the six districts recognized with Medallion Awards, four went to districts significantly larger than Eagle County Schools, with much larger communications teams supporting their work.

"We are a small team working collaboratively with other district staff and our contracted designers and videographers to achieve our goals, so this is indeed shared recognition," said Tammy Schiff, Eagle County schools chief communications officer.

The Medallion Award is Colorado's top award, honoring superior school public relations and communications programs. The district earned this award for the marketing and communications plan and execution of its Reading is My Superpower early-literacy program, which includes Footsteps2Brilliance, the Bookmobile and the One Card/One Valley collaborative with public libraries.

The program has resulted in more than 65,000 books read, 88,000 literacy games played and nearly 19 million words read through the Footsteps2Brilliance mobile app that the district licensed last fall as a reading support tool for its elementary schools. The district also provides access to this mobile app free to all families in Eagle County through the district's website.

The district won the Golden Achievement award for exemplary public relations activities and projects, in this case its Insider's Academy — an annual day-long class for community members to learn about the district, its strategic plan, curriculum and operations in detail. The goal of the class is to engage community members in the district's work. The award acknowledged the strategic redesign of the class from a multi-day to a single day event, as well as the rebranding, promotional materials, and the results of the communications plan.

The Publications and Electronic Media awards are given for outstanding work in all types and forms of marketing including print, electronic, video, audio, websites and social media. The district won seven awards for projects completed in the past year: Districts Facts brochure, A Culture of Learning recruiting booklet, STEM/Expo promotion materials, Reading is My Superpower video, Evening of Stars 2017 video, Spring 2017 Bond Update brochure and the "Building for the Future" school construction webpage on the Eagle County Schools website.