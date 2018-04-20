Eagle County seeking election judges for party primaries coming on June 26

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Clerk & Recorder's Office is seeking interested registered voters who live within the county to serve as election judges for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, June 26.

Election judges are temporary, paid positions that assist voters at the voter service and polling centers, perform signature verification and work in the ballot counting room. Both affiliated voters and unaffiliated voters may participate as judges.

​For the primary election, judges are needed from approximately June 18 through June 26 to serve in Avon, Eagle, El Jebel and Vail. Election judges are required to attend a mandatory one-day training prior to the election. Training days will take place in May and June.

Election judges must:

• Be registered Eagle County voters.

• Attend election judge training prior to the election.

Recommended Stories For You

• Never have been convicted of election fraud, any other election offense, or fraud.

• Not be a candidate whose name appears on the ballot, nor be a member of the immediate family of a candidate whose name appears on the ballot.

Student election judges must also:

• Be at least 16 years old and a junior or senior in good standing at a high school or being home-schooled at the time of the election.

• Have the written consent of a parent or legal guardian.

Those affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties should submit their names to their local party at info@eagledems.org or at info@eaglegop.com, respectively, by April 23.

Those who are unaffiliated are asked to email the Eagle County Clerk's Election Department at elections@eaglecounty.us by April 24. For the full list of judge qualifications and for additional details on serving as a judge, email elections@eaglecounty.us.