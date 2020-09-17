Eagle County seeking pro, con statements for ballot issue

Eagle County is soliciting pro and con statements on a de-Gallagher ballot question asking voters to authorize the Board of County Commissioners to adjust the county’s mill levy rate for the sole purpose of sustaining existing levels of revenue from future state-imposed reductions in residential assessed valuation rates. The question will appear on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.

In keeping with Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.

Pro and con statements can be delivered by hand to the Clerk & Recorder’s Office in Eagle at 500 Broadway; or mailed to P.O. Box 537, Eagle, 81631; or emailed to regina.obrien@eaglecounty.us. Statements must be received no later than noon on Sept. 18; postmarks do not count.

The ballot language is:

BALLOT ISSUE 1A – SUSTAINING EXISTING LEVELS OF COUNTY REVENUE FROM FUTURE STATE IMPOSED REDUCTIONS IN RESIDENTIAL ASSESSED VALUATION RATES DUE TO ARTICLE X, SECTION 3 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION (GALLAGHER AMENDMENT) OR SIMILAR STATE ACTION

WITHOUT RAISING THE MILL LEVY FOR THE 2021 TAX COLLECTION YEAR, SHALL THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS FOR EAGLE COUNTY HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO ADJUST THE COUNTY’S MILL LEVY RATE THEREAFTER AS NEEDED FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF MAINTAINING REVENUES THAT MAY OTHERWISE BE LOST AS A RESULT OF STATE IMPOSED REDUCTIONS IN THE RATIO OF ASSESSED PROPERTY TAX VALUATIONS SO THAT THE ACTUAL TAX REVENUES GENERATED BY THE COUNTY’S MILL LEVIES ARE THE SAME AS THE REVENUES THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN GENERATED HAD THE STATE NOT IMPOSED SUCH REDUCTIONS, IN ORDER TO ALLOW THE COUNTY TO SUSTAIN EXISTING LEVELS OF SERVICES SUCH AS:

EMERGENCY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE TO WILDLAND FIRES AND OTHER NATURAL DISASTERS;

PUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSE TO PANDEMICS AND OTHER EMERGENCIES;

NECESSARY ROAD REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE;

OPEN SPACES AND NATURAL RESOURCE PRESERVATION;

EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE TO OUR WORKERS AND RESIDENTS;

AND SHALL THE REVENUES GENERATED BY ANY SUCH MILL LEVY INCREASE BE COLLECTED, RETAINED AND SPENT NOTWITHSTANDING ANY LIMITS PROVIDED BY LAW?