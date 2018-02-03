Eagle County seeks community member to serve on E-911 Board

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County is seeking a community member to serve on the Emergency Telephone Service Authority Board (E-911 Board). To qualify, applicants must be Eagle County residents.

The E-911 Board collects revenues from emergency phone surcharges, manages the budget and authorizes expenditure of those funds for provision of emergency telephone service throughout the Eagle River Valley. The board meets at 8 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of even numbered months at the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Station 9, located at 425 E. Third St. in Eagle.

The E-911 Board application is available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/emergency. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and can be submitted via email to emergency@eaglecounty.us. For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Barry Smith at 970-328-3545.