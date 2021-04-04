Eagle County seeks community members to serve on boards

The Eagle County Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Eagle Valley area of unincorporated Eagle County. Applications for an opening on the Eagle County Planning Commission are due by April 22.

Eagle County has openings on two community boards, the Eagle County Planning Commission and Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission. To qualify, applicants must be Eagle County residents and in some cases, registered voters. A brief description and the application process for each of the boards is as follows:

Eagle County Planning Commission

The Eagle County Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Eagle Valley area of unincorporated Eagle County. The Eagle County Planning Commission meets on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Applications are available online at eaglecounty.us . Applications are due no later than April 22 and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us . For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.

Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission

The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Roaring Fork Valley, Missouri Heights and Frying Pan Road areas of unincorporated Eagle County. The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission meets on the first and third Thursday of every month. Applications are available online at eaglecounty.us . Applications are due no later than April 22 and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us . For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.