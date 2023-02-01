Eagle County seeks proposals for several kinds of opioid abatement services

Eagle County has posted a request for proposals for opioid abatement services for the Region 5 Opioid Abatement Council. Eagle County is the fiscal agent for Region 5, which consists of Eagle, Garfield, Lake, Pitkin, and Summit Counties.

Proposals for Opioid Abatement Services must include:

Harm reduction programming

Anti-stigma and education campaign design and implementation

Opioid data dashboard development

The evaluation of proposals will include types of services to be provided, price, quality of service, qualifications, ability to reach diverse audiences and populations, and capabilities of the respondent to provide the specified service consistently for the entire five-county region.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser last fall announced that the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council had cleared the way for several regions and local governments in the state. Funds were released once it was determined the requests complied with approved uses in an agreement that outlines the ways the funds can be used.

Proposals must be received via email by Chelsea Carnoali at chelsea.carnoali@eaglecounty.us no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Questions or requests for clarification must be submitted by 4 p.m. on February 17 via email at chelsea.carnoali@eaglecounty.us . Answers to submitted questions will be recorded and available for public reference and posted to http://www.eaglecounty.us .