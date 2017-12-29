Eagle County seeks Roaring Fork Valley community member for open space committee

EAGLE — Eagle County is seeking a community member from the Roaring Fork Valley to serve on the Open Space Advisory Committee. To qualify, applicants must be Eagle County residents and registered voters.

Committee members evaluate potential open space properties and provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land acquisitions. Applicants must have specific expertise regarding real estate, conservation, wildlife, outdoor recreation management or agriculture. The Open Space Advisory Committee meets on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Field trips are often required.

The Open Space Advisory Committee application and additional information on the open space program are available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/openspace. Applications are due no later than Monday, Jan. 15. For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Diane Mauriello, Eagle County open space manager, at 970-328-8698.