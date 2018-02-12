Eagle County seniors can enjoy exercise, card-making and bingo this week

Upcoming Senior Events:

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Water exercise class to increase flexibility and strength, decrease joint pain, Avon Rec Center, 10 a.m. Cost: $2.

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory Loss Support Group at Eagle River Presbyterian Church, 4:30 to 6 p.m. If you are caregiving for a family member who has been diagnosed or is showing signs of dementia, you are welcome to attend. Please call 970-328-8831 for more information.

Wednesday, Feb. 14: Bingo game at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. It's 25 cents per game, and there's a payout after every game.

Wednesday, Feb. 14: Greeting Card Making Workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center in Eagle, 2 — 4 p.m. Make and take three cards and supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

Friday, Feb. 16: Vail Mountain School students will be joining our group for nail painting and board games, 10:45 a.m. at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center

Recommended Stories For You

Friday, Feb. 16: Bingo game at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 4 — 6 p.m. It's 25 cents per game, pays out after every game. Snacks and drinks provided.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Greeting Card Making Workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 — 4 p.m. Make and take three cards — supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, go to: http://www.eaglecounty.us/PublicHealth/Healthy_Aging/Overview/.

Locations

Golden Eagle Senior Center: 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (VSSA building): 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-2812.