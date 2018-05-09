Eagle County sheriff: Learn how to decipher text speak and code names for common drugs (column)

How are your spycraft skills? Can you decipher the following code?

DQMOT, @TEOTD, AH with my BFFLNMW, we begin BF2 and expecting others to CLAB, and hoping they CRAFT, while CMAP (wife), who'll think, WTM while she ROTFL, and reminds me that BF2 is a WOMBAT.*

We've entered a world of all things shaken, not stirred, where tuxedos and sequined attire are worn daily and your hangouts are glamorous casinos and cryptic castles and preferred mode of transport is a speed boat or a military tank disguised as an Italian sports car and exploding sticks of gum that can take down a building. Where sinister guys possess equipment envied by the National Security Agency and are members of international cartels with names designed to make superheroes jealous. Or, perhaps, you've simply entered the world of your average teen.

Any typical household includes elements of spycraft, utilized by residing members, but instead of world domination, it is to organize meetings, allow shortcuts to detailed conversations, plan surprises both good and not so much or simply to have a degree of privacy in close living quarters.

Parents must balance respect of privacy with the responsibility of keeping children safe in an increasingly global environment.

The world of today's youth includes many people they may never have met. Social media has expanded horizons in good ways, but it has also added elements of danger, previously unimagined. Strangers enter your child's bedroom and accompany them to school, their friend's homes, in the car, as they eat breakfast … basically everywhere their phone goes, and parents have little knowledge or control over the intent of these nameless entities. Most are harmless, but all have an influence, and it only takes one nefarious contact to cause a potentially tragic situation.

As any good spy would say, you must develop stealth methods of communication. Parents know the exciting appeal of strangers and how it frequently supersedes the boring interests of family. When you are young and impressionable, that "appeal" may not have your child's best interest at heart.

Parents must become fluent in the stealth language of texting, drugs and online communications. There are websites to introduce the elderly (anyone older than 30) to the world of digital shortcuts, and methods of delivery that will send your IBM Selectric into panic. For street names of commonly used drugs, a decoder can be found on the National Institutes of Health website.

Some frequently used texting codes include P911 or CD9 (code 9 parent alert), LGH (let's get high), CTN (can't talk now), D46 (down for sex) and E (ecstasy). With an opioid crisis spreading across the country, we must also be aware of some street names for drugs.

• Opioids: codeine is called Captain Cody, Cody, lean, schoolboy, sizzurp, purple drank; fentanyl (name brands Actiq, Duragesic or Sublimaze) can be Apache, China girl, China white, dance fever, friend, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, Tango and Cash, TNT; morphine (name brands Duramorph or MS Contin) can be M, Miss Emma, monkey, white stuff; oxycodone (name brands OxyContin, Percodan, Percocet and others) is called O.C., oxycet, oxycotton, oxy, hillbilly heroin, percs; oxymorphone (Opana) can be biscuits, blue heaven, blues, Mrs. O, O-bomb, octagons, stop signs.

• LSD is called acid, blotter, blue heaven, cubes, microdot, yellow sunshine.

• Barbiturates: pentobarbital (name brand Nembutal) can be barbs, phennies, red birds, reds, tooies, yellow jackets, yellows.

• Benzodiazepines: alprazolam, chlorodiazepoxide, diazepam, lorazepam, triazolam (name brands Xanax, Librium, Valium, Ativan, Halicon, respectively) is called candy, downers, sleeping pills, tranks.

• Marijuana is called pot, weed, reefer, dope, ganja, grass, herb, bud, green, trees, skunk, smoke and sinsemilla.

• Cocaine can be candy, snow, rock, flake, blow, toot, C, coke, bump and Charlie.

• Methamphetamines are called meth, ice, crank, speed, jibb, tina, glass, fire, chalk and crystal or crystal meth.

• Heroin is brown sugar, smack, horse, dope, H or Big H, junk, skag, skunk, white horse or China white.

This is only a partial listing as an intro into a world that may improve your digital conversations but also remove the cloud of secrecy that may endanger those you love.

Learning digital shortcuts opens levels of communication that will expand your world, while also enabling you to become more acutely aware of the daily stress in your child's life. How you choose to use this information is a matter of parental decision.

Use this summer to learn a new language. By increasing your spycraft skills, you increase your family's safety.

* Don't quote me on this, at the end of the day, at home, we begin Battlefield 2 expecting others to cry like a baby and hoping they can't remember a freaking thing, while I cover my "A" partner (wife), hoping she'll think "who's the man," while she rolls on the floor laughing and reminds me that Battlefield 2 is a waste of money, brains and time.

James van Beek is the Eagle County sheriff. You can reach him at james.vanbeek@eaglecounty.us.