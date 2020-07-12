Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies extinguish truck fire on Interstate 70

On Saturday afternoon, a semi-truck’s brakes caught fire on Interstate 70 westbound near Wolcott, shutting down traffic for less than an hour. Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office acted quickly and used fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading, according to an Instagram post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Eagle River Fire Protection District was also on the scene quickly, according to the post.

“Fire danger is EXTREME currently so that was a close call,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office social post reads.