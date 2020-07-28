Eagle County Sheriff’s Office has tips to prevent car break-ins

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents and guests to keep their vehicles locked and secured at all times as car break-ins and car thefts are easily preventable. There is a concern as a growing number of prowlers are gaining access to valuables in unlocked and unsecured vehicles.

There has been a growing number of reports of stolen items out of vehicles that are left unlocked or unsecured in the town of Gypsum in the past few weeks. This continues to be an issue that county-wide law enforcement agencies see regularly. These types of thefts often cannot be reported as a break-in if nothing was broken into.

Don’t give thieves an opportunity. Thieves typically don’t craft clever schemes to swipe your stuff. Most just see something they like sitting in plain sight, break in, or just open the door and take it. Lock your doors, take your keys with you and place valuables out of sight every time.

Theft prevention starts before you even leave your vehicle. It only takes a few minutes to take the necessary steps to prevent your car from being stolen or broken into. Here are a few reminders:

Keep your valuables out of sight or locked in the trunk.

Roll up the windows and lock your car when you park.

Park your car in a busy and well-lit area.

Use alarms or anti-theft devices whenever possible.

Don’t store valuables in the obvious places such as a console or glove box.

Don’t leave your keys in the car.

If you see someone or something suspicious, report it to local law enforcement.

If you think you may have information, call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, 970-328-8500 or remain anonymous and contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers, 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS. You can also submit tips online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a tip using the FREE ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.