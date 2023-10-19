Eagle County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected gun incident caught on camera in Gypsum

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a release issued Thursday, said officers are investigating an incident “involving a man with a firearm” that was caught on video by persons involved and published on Instagram.

In the video, a male who is referred to as “Chris” brandishes what appears to be a handgun inside his vehicle while involved in a verbal altercation with a person in another vehicle, whose voice can be heard.

Both of the parties involved were using fighting words. The incident ended without injury according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is not sharing more information at this time.

Full release text below:

“The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident reported on the evening of 10.18.23 in Gypsum, involving a man with a firearm. There were no injuries reported. This incident was recorded by persons involved and put on social media. We appreciate the community’s concern in this ongoing investigation.

“We would like to encourage our community to please call 911 immediately if you experience a crime.”