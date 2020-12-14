Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reimagined Shop with a Cop a success

Deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deliver gifts to youngsters during last week’s Shop with a Cop event.

Facebook photo

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the community, its partners, volunteers, and sponsors who helped to make the Fifth Annual Shop with a Cop event possible.

Because of COVID-19, the event was modified this year from a shopping trip to Walmart with deputies to a more socially-distanced affair where 24 elementary school-aged children within the sheriff’s office’s jurisdictional schools provided lists of gifts that deputies and volunteers picked out to deliver to homes. The event once again proved to be an extremely worthwhile event for local kids, families, and deputies.

The children were selected by their teachers and school staff as deserving, with a desire, or simply in need or facing a hardship this year. Each child’s family was contacted for permission, then a school resource officer or deputy met with each child for a little one-on-one fun.

The children were asked to share a wish list for gift ideas for themselves and their family members. Kids could search online or in local stores for gift ideas and then shared their lists with the deputies.

“Several children did not even ask for a single thing for themselves,” stated Deputy Lisa Vasquez, the event’s main organizer this year.

Wish lists were shared with deputies and volunteer members of the sheriff’s office team. Adults were assigned a child, given a $100 budget and time to shop for gifts on their own.

Everyone was encouraged to shop locally and several local businesses even offered discounts to help keep deputies on budget. Gifts were wrapped, bagged, and readied, and delivered last week to each child’s home on Dec. 8 and 9. A gift card also accompanied each delivery to provide a holiday meal from local grocery stores.

Several families were also given other gift certificates from local businesses. The children had a chance to visit with their local heroes on the evenings of their gift deliveries by the “Deputy Santas” and many enjoyed a private tour of a patrol deputy’s “office.”

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, stated it is especially grateful for all the local donations and the volunteers who helped to bring this very special, annual event to local elementary school-aged children.

Funding for the event was only made possible through the support of the community.

“We take great pride in working together with our community, our partner first responders, and our youth to bring these positive opportunities to build relationships with local children and their families,“ said Sheriff James van Beek.

Sponsoring organizations include: 1st Bank, 360 Civil, Alpine Bank, American Gypsum, AWI, City Market, Collette Enterprises, Edwards Building Center, Ekahi Grill, Town of Gypsum, Gallegos Corporation, Holy Cross, Holy Toledo, Main Street Grill, Napa, PSI, Pepito’s, Riverwalk Theater, Route 6 Cafe, State Farm Insurance-Eagle, SteamMaster, Sundae’s, Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shop, Vail Valley Pharmacy, Village Market, Wagner Rents, Wendy’s-Edwards, White Horse Solutions, Rayl Zimmerman family, Tom Edwards family, and the Joanna Kerwin family.

The sheriff’s office also offered a special thank you to many other community members who donated wrapping supplies and support.