Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reminds public of importance of obeying winter parking restrictions

On Saturday morning, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office sent out a newsletter reminding the community about the importance of winter parking restrictions, with most neighborhoods and HOA’s in Eagle County having winter parking restrictions that began Nov. 1.

“By being aware of the parking restrictions in your community, we can all work together for a safer commute this winter,” the newsletter reads.

Officials are reminding drivers to be aware of parking restrictions and abide by posted signs for safety and snow removal purposes. Local snow removal professionals and law enforcement work together during winter months to keep snow and ice clear from areas to keep parking and pedestrian movement safer.

“Typically you can expect that your neighborhood will NOT allow on-street parking overnight during winter months and during snowstorms,” the newsletter reads.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office recommends these safety tips following a snowstorm:

Expect that main primary roads and roads that service hospitals, police, fire, schools, commercial areas, and the ski areas will take priority with snow removal operations as early as 3 a.m. and are often plowed before 8 a.m. Secondary efforts will then be focused on residential streets, side streets, and cul-de-sacs as snowfall allows. Residents and property owners should expect to be responsible for maintaining their own driveways, parking areas, and sidewalks. Do not put snow or any other debris in the roadway. (Colorado Revised Statute section 18-9-107). Residents and hired snow plows/snow shovelers are typically not allowed to push or plow snow into or across roadways and are required to help keep fire hydrants clear. Automobiles may be ticketed and/or towed if left on streets, roadways or shoulders during snowstorms and during snow removal operations. Be aware that it is illegal to park on county-maintained roads or in the county road right-of-way.

If you do not want to be ticketed or towed, be sure to check with your municipality or your HOA for specific details and information about your neighborhood.