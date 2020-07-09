Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reports stolen packages in Sweetwater Road, Dotsero area

Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are alerting residents in the Sweetwater Road area to packages and mail being stolen from resident mailboxes around the Fourth of July weekend. Several residents have specifically reported missing items that were expected on July 2. Deputies want to encourage residents to call in to report if anyone else may be missing mail or packages from your residence mailbox.

Several packages in question showed they were delivered on July 2 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. One resident waited to report until after mail was delivered on Friday and another resident stated their family was home all weekend but thought a package might have been misplaced when they never received it. The United States Post Office shows items were scanned as “delivered” at each of these locations.

Deputies are asking residents in that area to notify authorities if anyone has any additional information or camera footage of suspects or a vehicle because there may be other unknown victims of the package or mail thefts.

To learn more about mail theft prevention, visit https://www.uspis.gov/tips-prevention/mail-theft/.

If you think you may have any information about a suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free P3 Tips mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Those charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.