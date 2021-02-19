Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying 3 suspects

Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community’s help in identifying two males and one female. They are suspected of using stolen credit cards from a “pouch“ that was lost in the Leadville area Saturday, Feb. 13. The contents of the lost pouch have not been recovered and multiple fraudulent purchases were made locally in Eagle County over the past few days, the sheriff’s office reports.

Video surveillance from Riverwalk Wine & Spirits in Edwards captured three people suspected of using stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, according to police. (Eagle County Sheriff's Office)



The three suspects pictured in the store surveillance images were using two different credit cards to make purchases at the Riverwalk Wine & Spirits in Edwards on Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to police.

The suspects are seen in surveillance video and are described by police as:

A bald, Hispanic male wearing a black hooded jacket, white (light-colored) baggy pants, and white tennis shoes with black laces. The female suspect, witnessed engaging with both males, has long straight, dark hair with a black mask, wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt, dark pants with a blue stripe and light-colored boots with a black sole. The third suspect was a male with black hair, wearing a brown jacket with a grey hood or hoodie, jeans and a blue mask.

Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community’s help identifying these suspects. (Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)



If you think you may have any information about these suspects or this crime, call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or remain anonymous by calling the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or at 1-800-962-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Person’s charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.