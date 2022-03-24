Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying suspect of vehicle theft

Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community's help in identifying the male suspect of a vehicle theft, seen here on surveillance footage. Deputies describe the man as a “tall, skinny, white male” between the ages of 30 to 50 years.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a vehicle theft that occurred in the Airpark Drive business area in Gypsum early Monday morning.

The suspect, a “tall male,” was seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot off of Airpark Drive in Gypsum shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was seen again a few minutes later getting into a white 2006 Ford Ranger truck, a work truck whose owner admitted that the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle’s GPS indicated that the car was turned on at about 4:23 a.m.

According to GPS data, the suspect drove away from the area, where several other work vehicles are parked, and headed west on Interstate 70. The truck then exited into the Bair Ranch and No Name areas before returning to Gypsum.

The man abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot at the airport around 5:42 a.m. It did not appear that any tools or items were taken from the vehicle, but the man kept the only set of keys.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying the man, who they describe as a “tall, skinny, white male” between the ages of 30 to 50 years. He was seen on surveillance footage wearing a “long, light-colored puffy jacket with no hood, light-colored or khaki pants and a dark hat,” according to the release.

Anyone who believes they may have information regarding this incident can call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or at 1-800-962-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online at p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.