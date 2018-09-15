Eagle County Sheriff’s Office warns that new internet, phone scams are popping up all the time

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office has continued to receive scam reports from the community regarding phone, tech support, email, virtual reality kidnapping and family members in jail scams.

Scams come via phone calls, emails and mailings, can be difficult to recognize and usually end with a stranger gaining access to personal information, home computers and financial accounts, leaving families short thousands of dollars. Scammers have most recently started to call posing as lawyers, bondsman and jailers asking for funds to release a family member "in trouble."

It is extremely important to never provide financial or personal information to anyone over the phone and to notify law enforcement if you receive any type of computer scam or phone call that may be considered suspicious or threatening. If something seems suspicious, hang up and call back directly to a trusted source for confirmation.

The Federal Trade Commission states, "A caller who creates a sense of urgency or uses high-pressure tactics is probably a scam artist." Other types of scams can be a "refund" or "warranty" scam call when someone calls to ask if you were happy with a service. When you say you weren't, the scammer offers a refund. But, instead of returning money into your account, they withdraw money.

Visit the Federal Trade Commission's scam alert site at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts for more details related to current common scams. To report internet crimes, go to https://www.ic3.gov. Report fraud online in Colorado at https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov, and sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry at https://www.donotcall.gov.