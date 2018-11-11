Eagle County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 to the team

EAGLE COUNTY — K-9 Echo, an 11-month-old German Shepard, has officially joined the Eagle County Sheriff's Office team.

Echo and her partner, master deputy Rebecca Anderson, have just completed certification as a Police Service Dog team by the USPCA to the standard for the state of Colorado.

Echo's disciplines include:

Obedience/controllability

Narcotics detection (heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and psilocybin mushrooms)

Tracking (examples: searching for missing children or at-risk/elderly adults, as well as suspects of crimes)

Recommended Stories For You

Evidence/article search (area searches for items with human odor

which may have been discarded by subjects)

K-9 Echo is the ninth K-9 to work with Eagle County Sheriff's Office team and the only active K-9 currently.

"We are very proud of the high level of drive and success exhibited during training and certification that was shown by both deputy Anderson and Echo," said Eagle County Sheriff Jame Van Beek. "Our new K-9 'Echo' is a welcome addition to our office and I am confident that the team will be a huge benefit to the community."

The community can follow Echo on Twitter @K9Echo1.